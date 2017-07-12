Letter: Kadlec’s goal is to be the only choice

I am saddened to learn of the problem Trios Health is having. Saddened because I think we should have more than one hospital in our area.
I recall some time ago when Kennewick General made application to add to their bed count. It wasn’t allowed, largely due to the 1,000-pound gorilla, Kadlec, lurking in the corner protesting the action due to the fact there was no need for the additional beds in the area.
Not long after, Kadlec did a multimillion dollar update and was allowed to add even more than the previous 70-bed request.
When Trios announced plans to build in the Southridge area, guess who beat them to the punch with an emergency care center just down the road? Then added an additional facility on Clearwater Avenue
It is obvious that anyone in competition with Kadlec is going to have a problem.
I believe their goal is not to be the biggest or even the best, but to be the only choice the people of the area will have.
I hope I am wrong.
Dale Morrison, Burbank
