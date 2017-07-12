Letters to the Editor

Letter: Vote Watts for Kennewick council

Christy Watts for Kennewick City Council, Position 4, is the right choice. Christy’s vast community service background, and exceptional marketing and business experience, will be ideal for bringing changes and professionalism to the council.

Christy will listen to all ideas that make sense for Kennewick residences and businesses, while holding firm to her commitments on what is right for the entire community. If you are looking for energetic, fresh ideas to make Kennewick a better place to live, vote for Christy Watts.

Kurt Allender, Richland

