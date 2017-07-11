Letter: Vote Millbauer for Kennewick council

On Aug. 1, Kennewick will be offered six choices for Council Position 4. Jim Millbauer is by far the superior candidate. I’ve worked with Jim the last 28 years and have firsthand witnessed what an enormous defender he is of the working class and underprivileged.
Jim is always looking for ways to improve our working conditions at Hanford and our community. He is a supporter of our local United Way, Bikes for Tykes and our HAMTC Christmas Children’s fund. He has hands-on worked at the Meals on Wheels new kitchen and has put in many hours doing community projects on his own time.
Jim is tireless in his fight for the safety and working conditions at Hanford. He has shown time and time again that he has the energy and stamina to do what is right for the people he represents. He has never been timid about what he believes is right and will fight for what is best for our community. Jim supports the building of the Link project. This project will put people to work, as well as bring in money to our community.
Please join me in voting for Jim Millbauer for Kennewick City Council.
Dianne Whitten, Kennewick
