Letter: Vote Lattin for sheriff

I had the priviledge of meeting Officer Ken Lattin freshman year in high school at Kamiakin High back in 1994. Ken had been part of a program to help kids with different backgrounds interact more with other peers. We were all walks of life in this teen group. I’ve always admired and looked up to Officer Lattin because he had sacrificed his time to help kids who could use a good role model in their lives.
If you have ever had a chance to speak with Ken. immediately you will notice something different. This is a man who has immense integrity and truly speaks from his heart. I personally noticed that when talking with Ken, he really listens and cares, whatever it is that you have to say. He gives you the same level of respect back.
Ken is a leader and would be a huge asset to our community as sheriff. That is why my family and so many others with this like-minded vision of what it means to be a leader support Ken Lattin for sheriff.
Adam Watters, Kennewick
