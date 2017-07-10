Letter: GOP should have been ready to go on health care changes

I thought that the Republicans, with a majority in the House and Senate, would have a plan and a roadmap to repeal and replace Obamacare, ready to go on the first day of the current session of Congress. It appears that they haven’t a clue on how to do that. Their only excuse is “Well, it’s complicated.” The bill in Congress fell flat twice and was barely passed. It was labeled “mean” by President Trump. The Senate bill is having a similar fate.
The Republicans have had 7 years to study each page of the Affordable Care Act and make a road map of what parts to repeal, what parts to modify and what new parts to be created. Hanford management uses that strategy just as a normal part of doing business.
I don’t understand how the Republicans could have spent time sending so many bills to President Obama to repeal the act that were certain to be vetoed and not be ready to go when the opportunity arrived.
Single-party governments are rarely successful, generate serious consequences in governing and stimulate a toxic division that is a cancer to our democracy. It also suggests a corrupted political system.
Don Sebelien, Pasco
