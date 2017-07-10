Letter: Vote Novakovich for Port of Kennewick

It is my pleasure to support Skip Novakovich for re-election as a Port of Kennewick commissioner. I have known Skip for a number of years and know him to be a man of integrity and one who takes his job as commissioner very seriously and always with the thought of what’s in the best interest of his constituents and the economic well-being of the community.
Skip has served the port and the community well during his current term and has earned the respect of those he works with and deserves to be re-elected. Please join me in voting to re-elect Skip Novakovich to the Port of Kennewick Commission.
Jane Foreman, Richland
