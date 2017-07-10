Letter: Vote Ken Lattin for sheriff

I had the pleasure of meeting Ken Lattin about five years ago on a cruise. I did not know Ken at the time, but witnessed his generosity and character when he handed out Kennewick police badges to other foreign police officers who he introduced himself to on different islands.
Ken was spreading goodwill thousands of miles away from our community in just a short amount of time. Think of what he does and can do right here in the Tri-Cities every day. Ken Lattin has integrity and can bring fresh ideas to the sheriff’s office and the Tri-Cities. Vote for Ken Lattin.
Tiffany Janikowski, Kennewick
Comments