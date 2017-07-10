Letter: Fire truck should have been serviced locally

It’s a shame we’ve lost a new fire truck (“Richland fire truck starts fire on Interstate 82,” TCH, July 5). I’m glad no individuals were hurt, and the firefighter is safe and was able to safely maneuver the truck to safety off the highway.
I’m wondering why the state of Washington, Benton County or the city which owned the fire truck couldn’t have taken it to a local dealership for its maintenance and/or repairs. Keeping Washington state taxpayers money within the state!
Randolph Sims, Richland
