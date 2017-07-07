Letter: Sequester Congress until health care is fixed

The current state of health care insurance and medical care in our country is obviously broken and neither political party seems to have the will to fix it. Perhaps our two-party political system is also broken. Our political leaders have a duty to this country to quit squabbling and solve the problem.
I suggest we take a page from the playbook of our judicial system and sequester both houses of Congress, in the Capitol building, until they reach a consensus on a health care bill that would pass with a 60 percent approval of both houses.
In the judicial system, when a trial goes to the jury, they must seek a unanimous decision. My proposal is more than fair by suggesting a mere 60 percent approval rate. If they can’t reach a consensus, then they would declare a deadlock and they would be replaced by a new Congress, just as a jury is replaced when a mistrial is declared.
I would even be willing to pay each congressman or congresswoman 10 dollars a day, just as I am paid for jury service. How reasonable is that?
Gordon Johnson, Kennewick
