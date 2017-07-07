Letters to the Editor

July 07, 2017 1:12 PM

Letter: Sequester Congress until health care is fixed

The current state of health care insurance and medical care in our country is obviously broken and neither political party seems to have the will to fix it. Perhaps our two-party political system is also broken. Our political leaders have a duty to this country to quit squabbling and solve the problem.

I suggest we take a page from the playbook of our judicial system and sequester both houses of Congress, in the Capitol building, until they reach a consensus on a health care bill that would pass with a 60 percent approval of both houses.

In the judicial system, when a trial goes to the jury, they must seek a unanimous decision. My proposal is more than fair by suggesting a mere 60 percent approval rate. If they can’t reach a consensus, then they would declare a deadlock and they would be replaced by a new Congress, just as a jury is replaced when a mistrial is declared.

I would even be willing to pay each congressman or congresswoman 10 dollars a day, just as I am paid for jury service. How reasonable is that?

Gordon Johnson, Kennewick

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A Tesla for the rest of us

A Tesla for the rest of us 1:33

A Tesla for the rest of us
Suffering dogs rescued from hot car 2:16

Suffering dogs rescued from hot car
How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement 2:44

How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement

View More Video