July 07, 2017 11:46 AM

Letter: Bias not new to political reporting

Of the many issues currently worthy of attention, the one that is concerning me the most is the continued polarity in the American press, both written and broadcast news. Bias is not new to American political reporting throughout history.

I grew up watching network news in the late 1960s and 1970s. Each night as a kid and teenager I watched The CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite. If not watching it I watched NBC Nightly News with Chet Huntley and David Brinkley. I watched such personalities as Howard K. Smith, Harry Reasoner, and Roger Mudd deliver the news in as much an unbiased fashion as possible.

The news was being reported, not mostly commented upon or opinionated about. The commenting was set aside in a segment of the news broadcast. Eric Sevareid on CBS had a segment each week opinionating about an issue of the day. News reporting today is more propaganda than reporting. There seems to be no line that can’t be crossed, no issue that can’t be invented and/or exaggerated.

How I wish for a “That’s the way it is ...”, not “That’s the way I see it ...”

Rodney Nelson, Richland

