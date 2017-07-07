Letter: Vote Watts for Kennewick council

How wonderful when a talented, smart person steps forward to make a positive difference for Kennewick. We know Christy Watts as a private citizen dedicates much of her time to making the Tri-Cities a better place and in helping others. Now she wants to use her experience and energy to serve Kennewick on its City Council. Her hope is to make living here better for all, including students, retirees and families of every economic status. And, let’s be frank. Our city will benefit greatly from having the contributions of a woman on the council.
Here’s what we all can count on. Christy will seek ways to keep Kennewick a safe and livable community for a diverse population, strive for public/private partnerships, including collaborating with other cities, and she will plan carefully for urban growth, joining with the Port of Kennewick to develop Vista Field, Columbia Drive, and the CBC Culinary School. She also wants to revitalize our Senior Center, and advance performing arts.
Let’s help ourselves and elect Christy Watts to Position #4 in Kennewick.
Matt and Bonnie Taylor, Kennewick
Comments