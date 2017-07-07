Letter: Vote Millbauer for Kennewick council

Jim and my career paths have crossed paths many times over the last 35 years. Both of us starting on the labor side. My career lead me to the management side of the workforce, where I worked with Jim on several labor issues. Jim would always listen intently, make sure he thoroughly understood the issues, and then made fair decisions based on facts not emotions.
I have always respected Jim’s guiding principles of honesty and integrity. These qualities will make Jim a strong community leader as a Kennewick City council member.
Please vote for Jim Millbauer for Kennewick City Council position #4
David Tubbs, Kennewick
