Letters to the Editor

July 07, 2017 11:45 AM

Letter: Vote Millbauer for Kennewick council

Jim and my career paths have crossed paths many times over the last 35 years. Both of us starting on the labor side. My career lead me to the management side of the workforce, where I worked with Jim on several labor issues. Jim would always listen intently, make sure he thoroughly understood the issues, and then made fair decisions based on facts not emotions.

I have always respected Jim’s guiding principles of honesty and integrity. These qualities will make Jim a strong community leader as a Kennewick City council member.

Please vote for Jim Millbauer for Kennewick City Council position #4

David Tubbs, Kennewick

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A Tesla for the rest of us

A Tesla for the rest of us 1:33

A Tesla for the rest of us
Suffering dogs rescued from hot car 2:16

Suffering dogs rescued from hot car
How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement 2:44

How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement

View More Video