Letter: Best of luck to West Richland pot shop

I am writing about the new pot shop set to open in West Richland. As we all know, it is a little too close to an unregistered preschool and residential neighborhood. However, if the city had allowed pot stores within city limits but only certain areas, then the original goal would have been met. That is to make a licit avenue for marijuana distribution and not have it be in someone’s backyard.
I applied for a license on both occasions, but wasn’t granted one yet. I know how hard it is to talk to councils about this, and this may result in loopholes dictating where the pot stores are rather than the cities. As we also know, the Benton County commissioners and basically all of our representatives are against pot stores altogether, citing low voting in the Franklin and Benton areas.
I have to agree that this store is too close to preschool and homes. However, the difficulty to find an unrestricted area is nearly impossible. That's why I wish the pot store the best of luck and hope to shop there soon.
Eric Kalia, Richland
