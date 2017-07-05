Letter: Need protection from electrical pollution

We are living in ever-increasing layers of electrical pollution. Cellphone towers (covert or not), repeater towers, business antennas, satellites, hotspots, in-house wifi, extenders, boosters, “smart” meters and appliances, etc. Wifi from our neighbors intrudes into our homes.
These electrical sources penetrate our bodies, our children, pets, and the environment. They affect the body’s own natural electrical system, resulting in symptoms such as headaches, irritability, and insomnia. They’re unrelenting, and can eventually lead to physical illnesses as they stress the immune system. Some sources even emit a constant irritating, high-pitched metallic sound.
If our officials did their jobs, they’d be working to protect us and the environment from harm. We weren’t protected from smart meters, and our children aren’t being protected from in-classroom wifi, cellphone towers or high-tension power lines next to schools.
We actually have some officials who are advocating for 5g, and think a mini-cellphone tower in every backyard is a good idea. Really? I strongly disagree. 4g is already causing too many problems — 5g will take us over the edge. Schumann's Resonance and 5g aren’t compatible. We can’t allow profit or convenience over health, ever.
Lynn Rathburn, Kennewick
