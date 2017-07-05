Letter: Putin chose Trump as president

Mr. Trump doesn’t consider himself president (protector) of all Americans, only those accommodating his personal ambitions. This explains why Putin chose Trump as our president. Putin hates the USA: his goal is world domination, and our existence interferes. Trump’s Attention Deficit Disorder is easily manipulated, robbing him of complex analysis. His first presidential act was seizing Native American resources to pump petroleum to Brazil, since America can’t buy more petroleum than we already store. Trump decided Native Americans aren’t human beings, because they interfered with his profits.
Our nation is suffering two crises. Both distort our democracy. The Russian military’s computers seized our election documents in at least 21-39 states. Russia is positioned to control all future election results, threatening all our freedoms. What solution does our president offer? He complains he’s being investigated.
Our other crisis became obvious in Georgia’s 6th District. Politicians denied ballots to 10,000 registered voters. The politicians pretended the voters were illegal. But they were citizens with a history of voting Democratic. We must eliminate corrupt state control of national elections. Make all elections nonpartisan. Switch all voting to mailed paper ballots, which voters return to nonpartisan counting. Eliminate computer usage.
Joy K. Rasch, Kennewick
