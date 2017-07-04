Letter: Moved by Pasco’s Vietnam Memorial Wall

I like the letter written by Patricia Stafford of Kennewick about the Vietnam Memorial Wall that came to Pasco (“Vietnam memorial hit me hard,” June 18). I’m always moved by the mobile wall when it comes into a community as well as when I saw the memorial wall in Washington. D.C.
I felt the Tri-City Herald coverage was lacking in historical content and background. In my opinion any time the wall comes into our community. a list of those local men and women on the wall should be printed. This would be communities in which the Herald is read, such as Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, Prosser, Burbank, Finley, Benton City and Hermiston.
We locals of that generation can count off names of people we knew in person and if there is a story that spotlights the memorial, these friends and families names should be honored.
Mike Draper, Richland
