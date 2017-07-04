Letter: Need way for ducks, wildlife to get across 240

Last year I was on Highway 240 starting to make the turn onto the blue bridge, going south, when I saw a mother duck with her little ones around her, huddled against the cement barrier. She must have left the canal area taking her babies to the river when she got to the barrier. It broke my heart to see them.
I went back later and saw her body, she had been killed and her babies were gone. I didn’t take that route for the rest of the year, but I had to one time this year and there was another mother duck and her babies against the barrier at the exact same spot.
I don't think it happened just those two times; it probably happens a lot. I am hoping that something can be done to keep them off the highway. Culverts have been expanded under highways to help wildlife, a short fence blocking their route to the freeway, at this spot, and allowing them to get to the river by another route would work. There must be a way. I wanted to bring this to people’s attention before more ducks are killed, or they cause an accident.
Claudia Wright, Kennewick
Comments