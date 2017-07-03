Letters to the Editor

July 03, 2017 2:41 PM

Letter: Representatives should be applauded for opposing health care bill

I would like to thank all representatives from Washington state, both Democrat and Republican, who either abstained from voting for, or voted against the House of Representative’s new health care plan.

These representatives put their loyalty to their country, constituents, and in some cases their families ahead of a tax break for the wealthiest of Americans and should be applauded for their vote.

We did have one representative vote for this plan. If you care about your health care at all, be it for this new plan or against it, you should probably look into which one representative voted for it.

Hubert Gilmore, Walla Walla

