Letter: Stop pot shops in West Richland

The pot dealers and state Liquor and Cannabis Board are jamming another pot shop down the throats of the citizens of West Richland, Richland and Benton County.
The Benton County commissioners didn’t originally object to siting of a pot shop at 4950 Arena Road in West Richland. Even though this pot shop is illegal in Richland and West Richland, it is in a Benton County donut hole and exempt from city control. It is 200 feet from Temple Baptist Church and 151 feet from the Kid Space Preschool and Early Learning Academy. It is across the street from school bus stops on Arena and Kennedy and smack dab in the middle of peaceful West Richland and Richland residential communities.
Who in their right mind would think that this is a good idea? We can’t do this to our kids!
Make your voice heard! Call and email Rebecca Smith at the WSLCB 360-664-1615, rebecca.smith@lcb.wa.gov; County Commissioners Jerome Delvin, Shon Small and James Beaver @ 509-736-3080, commissioners@co.benton.wa.us; Rep. Brad Klippert 360-562-6000, brad.klippert@leg.wa.gov; Rep. Larry Haler 360-786-7986, larry.haler@leg.wa.gov; Sen. Sharon Brown 360-786-7614, sharon.brown@leg.wa.gov.
Dan Richey, West Richland
