July 01, 2017 4:38 PM

Letter: Vote Watts for Kennewick council

Christy Watts will be an excellent addition to the Kennewick City Council. She will bring to the position an experienced and successful professional career and a record of leadership and volunteerism.

Christy’s professional experience in marketing, public relations and customer service will benefit the city and its residents. She will bring new energy, bright ideas and a different perspective to the council.

Her dedication and belief in her community are evident in the many worthy activities and organizations that she has given her time and energy to, including the Carousel of Dreams, The March of Dimes, the American Heart Association, The Benton Franklin Counties Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board and the Columbia Basin Veterans Coalition. She has served as president of the Columbia Center Rotary and served on the boards of the Tri-Cities Chamber of Commerce and Benton and Franklin Counties Continuum of Care.

Christy will work to ensure that Kennewick is a safe, livable community, inclusive and welcoming to gender and ethnic diversity. She will foster increased collaboration among governmental agencies and will champion public/private partnerships.

Please join me in voting for Christy Watts for Position 4, Kennewick City Council. She is the right person for the right job.

Ed Frost, Kennewick

