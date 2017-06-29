Letter: The children of Pasco need your support

In a recent letter to the editor, a concerned citizen questioned the Pasco School District’s request for a $104 million bond levy when the $69.5 million one did not pass in February. Unfortunately, the rhetoric used to argue against the bond was outdated and wrong.
Pasco is still growing, and still growing rapidly. For example, a June 18 article in the Tri-City Herald cited the development of 230 acres, adding up to 1,000 homes in the next few years. This alone will be enough homes to fill one elementary school. Additionally, the concerned citizen mentions the addition of portable classrooms. Every school in the district already uses portable classrooms.
Before voting on this new measure, I would highly encourage Pasco residents to drive by any school in the district and see how far facilities have been stretched already. Or better yet, visit a school next September when class is in session. If you don’t think the school is overcrowded, and you think that the children are getting the best quality education possible, then by all means, vote no in November. Otherwise, the children of Pasco need your support.
Brad Fritz, Pasco
