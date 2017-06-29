Letter: Pot shop’s location is wrong

I am against the marijuana shop opening in West Richland, but not for reasons some may think. I personally do no care what people do in their homes, I know people who use marijuana, not a big deal, if fact many need it for medical reasons.
The issue for me, as well as a lot of others, is the location. It is four houses down from my home. The area where they are opening is surrounded by residents’ homes. Where kids ride their bikes, get on and off their school bus, where families go out in their backyard for barbecues. Where we lay our heads at night for a restful night’s sleep so we can get up in the morning and go to work.
I would be against a tavern, a McDonalds, a sports arena, etc. Just the light of their Bobcat shines into windows at night. If this store was opening up in the Queensgate shopping area, I would not have a problem with it. That area is designed for business traffic, noise, increased lights. Our area is not, please support a change in location and save our quiet and safe neighborhood.
Amanda Muenks, West Richland
