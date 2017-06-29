Letter: Budget effort an insult to voters

What an embarrassment and disgrace to Washington state, as well as an insult to the voters and residents. I am referring to the budget effort (or lack thereof) of our elected officials, including the governor. We need to remember that, including this current fiasco, all three of the “near” government shutdowns have occurred during Inslee’s leadership (or lack thereof).
So one could begin to wonder why these budget issues, combined with multiple overtime sessions (at our expense), have been repeated during his reign. What role/impact has his office played in the stalemate?
Without any real progress it seems that his answer is to call the Legislature back again and again with no clear-cut path to success, except to spend more of our money, cause a national embarrassment and threaten those they serve with a shutdown of services, including our state parks on a holiday weekend.
Maybe the next governor and Legislature can and will do better. Hopefully we will all remember these failures to perform the next time we go to the polls.
Michael Cochrane, Kennewick
