Letter: Richland council believes it owns the city

As we approach the primary election, the battle for Richland’s City Council is starting to commence. In this competition, we are finding the incumbents believe they are invincible. Since they have gone through multiple re-elections, they believe they own the city and the residents.
The incumbents having spent 16 to 20 years on the council and now believe they are the council. They are telling the people what they will do. You will spend money for a bridge we do not have and you will pay more money for work that has already been paid for.
People on fixed incomes spend their money according to what budget they have. The seniors who must have medication will either give up eating food for that month, or go without their medication, and medication is usually what they give up. The City Council has decreed they will pay.
Keeping the incumbents on the council is doing a disfavor to the people of the city, as well as our vulnerable seniors. This primary is the time we need to rid the city of these council members. Keeping any one of these members will keep the problems we have now.
Cindy Twedt, Richland
