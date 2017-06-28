Letters to the Editor

June 28, 2017 2:42 PM

Letter: Never covet thy neighbor’s rock

The rock painting craze that has been sweeping the country has come to the Tri-Cities! People of all ages are painting, hiding, and searching for rocks.

Painting rocks is a great way to relax. Best of all, you don’t have to be an artist!

Paint parties are becoming popular too. The time is usually filled with laughter, creativity, sharing and making new friends.

On any given day, anywhere around the Tri-Cities a rock may be found. Often clues are given on a rock painting site (Tri-Cities Rock Painting is one) as to where a rock has been hidden. Most found rocks have a Facebook post on the back, so take a pic, post it to that site and state where the rock was found. Then you can either keep it or re-hide it. It’s fun for the artist to see where the rock ends up.

After you get started you may begin to notice rocks everywhere, begging to be painted. However, never ever should you covet the rocks in your neighbor’s yard, but we do encourage more of you out there to give rock painting a try. It’s amazing how something so simple can brighten someone’s day.

Rock On Tri-Cities!

Beverly Clark, West Richland

