Letter: Support Christine Brown for 4th Congressional District

On June 13, I received two emails.
One, from Congressman Dan Newhouse, responded to our call for him to work to fix, not repeal, the Affordable Care Act. He stated the standard Republican talking points that Obamacare is failing; it limits options, and has growing costs. He then stated his goal of access to health care for all and support for the Republicans’ Affordable Health Care Act. He never mentioned that the Congressional Budget Office estimated 23 million fewer people would have health care in 10 years under this plan. This was completely disingenuous.
The second email was from Christine Brown, announcing her candidacy for the 4th Congressional District seat. She stated her desire to put the needs of the district above the party. She is for Medicare for all, a path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants, and responsible regulations to protect consumers. (Slogans alone do not promote understanding, check out her website.) She has knowledge of local, state, national and international issues, experience in separating fact from fiction and working with others to solve problems
She also has my full support.
Mike Lawrence, West Richland
