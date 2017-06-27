Letter: State needs to fund home care workers

I love being a home care worker. Caring for other people makes you a better person and I’m proud to be a part of a workforce that helps others.
Yet, state Senate Republicans do not seem to value or respect the work we do.
Too many caregivers live paycheck-to-paycheck and don’t have the means to prepare for the future. Home care workers work hard and have earned a living wage. Funding the home care contract will make a huge difference, especially for those of us struggling to support our families.
Caregivers provide quality care to vulnerable community members. The Legislature needs to support funding the Home Care Contract with funding for home care agency providers. That way, we can continue to provide quality direct-care for our clients and our families.
Jason Sargent, Kennewick
