Letter: Comey lied about Clinton emails

In June of last year, FBI Director James Comey discussed the actions that Hillary Clinton had taken in the handling of her emails that were not consistent with the requirements for handling classified records. He also said that she did not intend to harm the United States and that no attorney would prosecute the case. But section 793(f) of the federal penal code (Title 18). Comey mentioning no intent was misleading and may have been used to justify not prosecuting Clinton.
On June 8 of this year before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey said that Attorney General Lynch had directed him not to call the Clinton probe an investigation but a matter. Comey said that he went public in June of last year on the Clinton investigation after the meeting of Attorney General Lynch and President Clinton on a tarmac in Phoenix last year. Comey has not explained why he made the no harm statement last year of why he said no attorney would prosecute Clinton.
Comey lied last June.
James Ruffin, Richland
