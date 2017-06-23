Letters to the Editor

June 23, 2017 3:12 PM

Letter: Vote Millbauer for Kennewick council

Our choices matter. That is why I support Jim Millbauer for Kennewick City Council Position 4.

I have known Jim for two decades. I know him to be a man of honor and a man of his word. He cares about our community and what we will leave to our children. Jim’s commitment to continued economic growth and support for small business make him a good fit for the City Council.

His demonstrated history of volunteerism in our communities show his desire to improve the quality of life for us all. Please vote for Jim.

Bob Burden, Pasco

