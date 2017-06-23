Letter: Comey was disloyal public servant

James Comey’s recent testimony reflected very poorly on his own character.
If he believed Trump was inappropriately directing him to scuttle the Flynn investigation and other investigations, he had a choice: Either clarify with his bosses what his position was in this matter, or lay low and create private documentation that could be used later against Trump.
Rather than having a blunt discussion with Trump or Attorney General Sessions, he chose to let weeks go by and document (and later leak), a rather cowardly choice given where he was in his career. So what if a blunt discussion led to his dismissal or resignation? Comey had other career options. His resume indicates he could easily move back into private law practice, and I am sure that his government pension would serve him well. Not everyone facing such ethics challenges in their workplace has this luxury.
It’s not clear what Trump had in mind in asking Comey for his “loyalty,” but one aspect of loyalty to management is that you will tell them when you think they are headed in a dangerous direction. Mr. Comey did not, making him a disloyal public servant.
Rick Engelmann, Richland
Comments