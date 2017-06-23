Letter: Thanks to staff at Fort Walla Walla Museum

Recently, my wife and I traveled into the past at the Fort Walla Walla Museum. We met Buffalo Soldiers and their horses. These men shared about their service in the Arizona desert and what it was like to wear a wool uniform shirt in the 110-degree heat. They showed us how a bullwhip worked and we heard the loud “snap” as they demonstrated how to use it.
We went further back in time and visited a fully provisioned chuckwagon. This horse-drawn wagon traveled with the herds on the long cattle drives to Kansas. I’m sure the trail hands appreciated the hot meal at the end of each day.
The original pioneer cabins, moved to the museum’s grounds, were open and furnished as they would have been in the late 1800s. Wood stoves to keep your home warm. The clothes iron, heated on the wood stove, to press your shirts. Cabin lighting was provided by candles or lanterns.
We would like to thank the staff at the Fort Walla Walla Museum for sponsoring the many actors that recreated these times from our past. It was a very nice afternoon.
Jim Brower, Kennewick
