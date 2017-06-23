Letter: Abortion impacts women’s mental health

Most people with biased abortion opinions see the pro-life agenda as an immoral objection used to suppress the freedom of the individual. This “forcing religion on others” has been battled numerous times; however, since 1973 there have been 1,074 laws enacted to limit access to abortion due to its negative effects.
It is not unknown in the medical field that abortion has many negative effects on not only the body of the woman but also her mind. Since the legalization of abortion in 1973, there has been a shocking increase in depression and the rate of suicide and suicidal ideations among women who have received this “minor medical procedure.”
According to David C. Reardon, Ph.D. in his article Abortion and Suicide, a 1987 study found that “women who suffered from post-abortion trauma found that 60 percent had experienced suicidal ideation, 28 percent had attempted suicide, and 18 percent had attempted suicide more than once, often several years after the event.”
Is there any question that this “minor surgical operation” has many negative and serious consequences?
Jackie Workman, Richland
