Letter: Don’t take rail network for granted

Too often we overlook the importance of rail to our economy, both locally and throughout the region. The trains crisscrossing the inland Northwest are a vital link in our trade-based economy.
Here locally, BNSF has invested millions in the Pasco re-spray facility, which adds a topping agent to coal cars traveling from the Powder River Basin in Montana and Wyoming enroute to export. Investments like these and other safety initiatives demonstrate their commitment to every farmer, grower, manufacturer and consumer in Washington state.
As the country’s most trade-dependent state, Washington can ill afford to take its rail network for granted.
Bob Hoffmann, Pasco
