Letter: Quit squandering tax dollars on Russia probe

To all of the politicians in Washington. D.C., who seem to want to rewrite the movie From Russian with Love, here is the truth.
I received my mail-in ballot for the November election from the Benton County election office. It was not pre-filled-out in Russian. It was not mailed from Russia. I did not mail my ballot to Russia. I never spoke to or received an email from Russia. In short, I don’t care what the Russians did or did not do, they didn’t influence me one iota on who I voted for.
Frankly, we the people were confronted with two of the worst candidates for president in recent memory. So Congress quit squandering my taxpayer dollars on this ridiculous political agenda and get to the business of creating a unifying vision and agenda that we the people can embrace and be proud of.
Stan Bensussen, Richland
