Letter: Coercion of business owner is appalling

I can’t imagine the pain of losing a child and the family has my deepest sympathy (“Grieving parents accuse T-shirt shop of profiting from tragedy,” TCH, June 16).
But to think a store manager of a small business was coerced by an upset group videotaping him into “donating” $1,000 to the family for “doing something so bad” as his job (taking orders and printing T-shirts) is appalling.
Are we really to the point where a business must require legal, signed documents from everyone remotely involved authorizing approval to print a T-shirt?
After reading the article, I had to wonder just who is really profiting from the death of this child.
Vicki Locati, Pasco
