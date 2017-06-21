Letters to the Editor

June 21, 2017 3:33 PM

Letter: Coercion of business owner is appalling

I can’t imagine the pain of losing a child and the family has my deepest sympathy (“Grieving parents accuse T-shirt shop of profiting from tragedy,” TCH, June 16).

But to think a store manager of a small business was coerced by an upset group videotaping him into “donating” $1,000 to the family for “doing something so bad” as his job (taking orders and printing T-shirts) is appalling.

Are we really to the point where a business must require legal, signed documents from everyone remotely involved authorizing approval to print a T-shirt?

After reading the article, I had to wonder just who is really profiting from the death of this child.

Vicki Locati, Pasco

