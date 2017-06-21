Letters to the Editor

June 21, 2017 3:33 PM

Letter: Trump shows vast ignorance of history, culture

I am puzzled by the headline “Trump makes puzzling claim about Civil War.” Surely a better headline would have been, “Trump again says a series of very dumb things.” Or, “Again, Trump makes up fictional history.” Or, “Again, Trump shows his vast ignorance of the history and culture he lives in.”

But, hey, this must be fake news, perpetrated on us by the enemy of the people, i.e. the press. Surely he did not suggest that the Civil War could have been avoided by “working it out.” Surely he did not suggest that the slaveholding landowners of the South, whose whole economy and way of life was based on enslaving and abusing a whole race of people, could have just been talked out of their position.

The Electoral College, surely, would have not elected a president who would believe such a ridiculous thing, and then keep talking about it!

Deena Smith, Richland

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA hints at life beyond our solar system after latest discovery

NASA hints at life beyond our solar system after latest discovery 1:43

NASA hints at life beyond our solar system after latest discovery
Manager files complaint against PNNL with DOE Office of Inspector General 1:31

Manager files complaint against PNNL with DOE Office of Inspector General

VIDEO: Dust Devils cruise past Indians 10-0 in home opener 1:42

VIDEO: Dust Devils cruise past Indians 10-0 in home opener

View More Video