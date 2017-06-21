Letter: Hydropower not a politically correct energy source

Several thousands years ago, there was a big climate change. It was called The Ice Age. Somehow along the line the climate did change. What caused this change? Smoke from the natives’ cooking fires didn’t cause it. There were no CO2-belching smoke stacks discharging pollutants into the air. There were no autos exhausting into the atmosphere.
The glaciers melted and Lake Missoula was formed. An ice dam kept the water in the lake from draining to the ocean. Over time this ice dam collapsed, allowing Lake Missoula to drain through the Columbia River. This massive flow of water formed the Dry Falls, the scablands in Eastern Washington and the Columbia Gorge.
What caused the warming? Could it be something that happens periodically? Maybe it is happening now. Millions of dollars are spent on renewable resources. Wind turbine, solar power. Why isn’t hydropower renewable? Wind power doesn’t generate when there is no wind, solar power doesn’t generate at night. Hydropower works 24/7.
Maybe hydropower isn’t politically correct. We all want a pristine atmosphere, but if it is so expensive, how can we enjoy this ideal pristine environment, if we can’t afford to enjoy it?
Lou Knesek, Pasco
Comments