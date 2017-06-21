Letter: Please ban fireworks in Richland

Richland City Council, why don’t you do something useful? All of you need replaced.
We need someone who will ban fireworks in Richland, not cost us more car tabs. Sure didn’t take long for that one to pass? Many people have animals that are so afraid of the noise around the 4th and I say around the 4th, meaning the noise starts long before the 4th and long after.
Where does it stop? Animals have to be medicated, others have to deal with it on their own. Some being lost and so afraid trying to get away from the noises. You talked about it, just do it.
Shela Schenck, Richland
