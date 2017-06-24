Letter: Kind gesture from neighbor reinforces kids’ work ethic

Several of our grandkids recently came to our home to assist with housekeeping, mowing the lawn, and a several-hour mundane task of carrying cut limbs from 30-year-old arborvitae from the back yard to a trailer out front destined for the landfill.
Toward the end of the project, our neighbor, Ken, observing the hardworking kids, approached our grandkids and rewarded them with five dollars each. with a comment that he loved seeing kids with a good work ethic. Enthusiastically surprised, the grandkids couldn’t stop talking about the extra five dollars they made.
Dual moral of the story is: 1) there are still persons who share wisdom and their kind heart, and 2) diligent work pays off.
Let us honor persons such as our neighbor who share their wisdom and kindness. Let this be a positive lesson to young kids.
We trust that this kind gesture from our neighbor will be forever embedded in our grandkids’ minds to further enhance their lifetime work ethic and to share with their friends.
John and Lin Damrell, Richland
