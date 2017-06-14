Letter: Attempt to overthrow Trump is treason

Once I was a Kennedy Democrat. Remember “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country?” As if any Democrat would say that today, they would get laughed out of the party!
I cannot recognize this country today. Thugs beating up people and not allowing them to speak on campus! It appears to be a “right” now to destroy property when demonstrating! Can anyone tell me why the citizens of Washington pay for Evergreen College?
I grew up fathered by the Greatest Generation, fought for my country when needed, believed in the Constitution and now I am wondering why. A lot of my fellow citizens do not deserve to have anyone fight for their freedoms, they don’t know what the meaning of freedom is.
Trump may not have been my first choice, but the alternative, to me, was worse. He is our president, to willingly attempt to overthrow the legitimately elected government of the people is simple treason. My oath to defend the United States against all enemies foreign or domestic still holds true.
John Hundahl, Kennewick
Comments