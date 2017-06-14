Letters to the Editor

June 14, 2017 3:02 PM

Letter: Don’t forget about existing art galleries and groups

Your splashy articles showcasing new visual art places and events are helpful, but I hope people aren’t forgetting that there are other art galleries and groups that have been in the Tri-Cities for years.

The First Thursday Art Walk every month shows off what’s in a number of galleries and studios in downtown Kennewick, and Cyberart 509 displays its members’ work in various venues around town. The Gallery at the Park, run by the almost 70-year-old Allied Arts Association, has featured exhibits that change every month or so, along with its regional art, fine crafts, and gifts on display in the historic part of the building.

The younger generation of artists and their friends may think the place is for old fogies, but look at this month’s featured show, Memories of Richland, by Jay Rollick. It’s a thought-provoking and beautifully drawn look at a young man’s memories and perception of growing up in the unique town of Richland. The show is a far cry from the pretty pictures you might expect.

Judith Loomis, Richland

