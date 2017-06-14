Letter: Richland needs a new mayor

Richland needs a new mayor. When I asked Mayor Bob Thompson at the June 6 City Council meeting what kind of retaliation he intended to take against the people who oppose him on the Rachel Road extension, he wouldn’t say.
However, he was clearly threatening anyone who dared cross him when he said at the Tri-City Chamber of Commerce meeting, “Those are the people I like to screw with.” (Tri-City Herald, June 1). Apparently, Mayor Thompson sees himself as an autocratic ruler.
Richland has an opportunity with this year’s election to dump this guy who views citizens as the enemy. Let’s not miss the chance.
Lillian “Randy” Slovic, Richland
