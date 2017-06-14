Letter: End taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood

Recent letters in support of government funding for Planned Parenthood demand a response. First, the objection to abortion is based on the fact that abortion terminates a human life. This is not religious ideology, as Daniel Stowens states in his June 6 letter, but scientific fact. Does Stowens believe that the laws against murder are merely religious constructions also? Most religions do recognize the sanctity of human life, but our legal protections and the right to life are based on natural law, order, and justice.
Science reveals the DNA, organs, brainwaves, heartbeat, et cetera of the fetus, a unique human being in the womb. Abortion terminates this life. Stowens’ own brand of ideology demands that taxpayers be forced to continue to provide funding to Planned Parenthood, which received $554 million in fungible government dollars in 2016, according to its financial report.
Taxpayers should not be forced to continue to fund Planned Parenthood. This money could and should be redirected to the thousands of federally qualified health centers nationwide that provide a full range of health care. Abortion is not health care.
Let your representatives know, it is time to end to taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider.
Nancy Marie Murray, Richland
