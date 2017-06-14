Letters to the Editor

June 14, 2017 12:15 PM

Letter: Disappointed at lack of coverage

I’m disappointed at the lack of community support from your publication. The 3 Rivers Corvette Club held its annual car show, “Corvettes on the Columbia,” last weekend. The event’s primary goal is to foster interest in the Corvette automobile, but is also a significant fundraiser. We support the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Alaska and Washington and raised/donated more than $121,000 last weekend.

This was our eighth annual event and, over the past eight years, we and our sponsor, McCurley Integrity Dealerships, have raised about $500,000 to grant wishes to Make-A-Wish children in Eastern Washington.

In spite of submissions of articles before the event, there has been little to no acknowledgment or publicity of this significant fundraising event. And we’ve gotten no coverage during the weekend of the event, or afterward for that matter.

If you’re truly a community newspaper, then tell the stories such as ours.

Bernie Beldin, Richland

