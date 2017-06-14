Letter: Energy secretary Perry willing to learn

Amid the flotsam and jetsam of the Trump administration, there is at least one life raft of importance to us locally. Who would have thought that the appointment of Texas Gov. Rick Perry as Secretary of Energy would be a positive thing?
He once called for the elimination of the Department of Energy, but now he is supportive, particularly of the national labs. He has been out in the field learning about the work of the department while praising the people who work in the labs. Unlike his boss, he is also supportive of clean energy initiatives because after all Texas, although being an oil state, is near the top of the lists in terms of installed solar and wind generating capacity.
I for one commend the secretary for his open mind and ability to learn.
Melvin Adams, Richland
