Letter: 20 is fast enough — please drive with respect

20s Plenty Where People Live is an international campaign to reduced speeds in neighborhoods to save lives. The World Health Organization recommends 20 mph as a “safe speed on roads with possible conflicts between cars and pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users.”
Drivers need to be aware and have time to respond. Nine out of 10 pedestrians hit at 20 mph will survive. Five out of 10 pedestrians hit at 30 mph will survive. One out of 10 pedestrians hit at 40 mph will survive.
Around the world, cities, towns, and villages are decreasing speed limits in neighborhoods and areas with high pedestrian use. If you would like the speed limit decreased to 20 mph in your neighborhood, please join our campaign on Facebook at 20s Plenty in Richland.
Just to clarify pedestrian laws in Washington state, pedestrians have the right of way at any intersection, whether or not there is a traffic light, stop sign or crosswalk.
“Stop for pedestrians at intersections. Vehicles shall stop at intersections to allow pedestrians and bicycles to cross the road within a marked or unmarked crosswalk” — RCW 46.61.235.
Please drive with respect.
Laila Krowiak, Richland
Comments