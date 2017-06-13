Letter: Students reciting pledge have been friends for years

An interesting side note about the wonderful picture of the young men in graduation robes reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during the Kamiakin High School graduation ceremony.
They have been friends for many years and as such, wanted to be the last on the stage to receive their diplomas together. That put them in the back of the class, but in the front when the whole class turned to face the flag and enabled that wonderful picture to be taken.
I agree with Skip. It made my day!
Jan Dorman, Pasco
Comments