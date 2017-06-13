Letters to the Editor

June 13, 2017 3:00 PM

Letter: Thanks to Hanford student for preserving history

How refreshing to read about Hannah Doyle’s efforts to preserve a part of history that seems, sadly, to be fading away (“Hanford High student works to preserve World War II history,” TCH, June 9).

Geoffrey Ward and Ken Burns published a book about World War II 10 years ago titled “The War ... An Intimate History.” They had written books about the war prior to this book, but came to realize two factors that would drive them to the need to create one more documentary from a different viewpoint.

The first factor was the realization that surviving veterans and their families were dying at a very fast rate. The second reason was revealed as they talked to graduating high school seniors across the country. They said they had found an unacceptably large number of the graduates thought World War II was when the United States fought with the Germans against Russia.

I truly appreciate what you are doing, Hannah. Keep up the good work of keeping the true story of The War alive. Thank you.

William Frank, Kennewick

