Letter: Eloquent writers show us a better way forward

I write to commend two authors of powerful and hopeful articles in the June 11 Faith and Values section of the Herald.
Pastor Joel C. Hunter offered an uncommonly honest self-appraisal of how his faith informs and corrects his approach to challenging social issues and crises, in this case the Pulse nightclub attacks in Orlando last year. Chaplain Cathy Rhoads likewise offered uncommonly personal and practical applications of faith toward living the core message in constructive rather than destructive ways, citing the example of prayer in the face of violence (recent bombings).
Articles such as these speak life-giving truth to the evils of greedy addiction to power-hoarding and abuse of others. Both articles voice a clarion call to all persons of faith to rise above what is evil, ugly and destructive. Joel and Cathy are two voices, two eloquent writers who show us the better way toward goodness, truth and beauty in self and in others and in the created order.
Would that there be other voices, mine included, drawn from the deep truth of faith in action and lived courageously in the face of fear-mongering, not just in word but in deed.
Timothy J. Ledbetter, Richland
