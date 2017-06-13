Letters to the Editor

June 13, 2017 2:59 PM

Letter: Vote Novakovich for Port of Kennewick

“Why Skip Novakovich?” Here’s why: The Columbia Wine Village nearing completion in Kennewick, award-winning public involvement in shaping the half-billion-dollar redevelopment at Vista Field, continued beautification and development of Clover Island, redeveloping land near Red Mountain to add jobs in support of one of the world’s most interesting viticultural areas, continued construction in the Spaulding business park, and much more!

And, best of all, the Port of Kennewick has done it with no debt and lower taxes. That’s why I’m voting to keep Skip Novakovich working for us on the Port of Kennewick. Skip has earned it the old-fashioned way — hard, smart, dedicated work focused on the long-term improvement of our communities.

Kirk Williamson, Kennewick

